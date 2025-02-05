See EPA guidelines for returning to LA fire zones

The Environment Protection Agency released an updated list of considerations to keep residents of the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas safe as clean up crews work to make the areas habitable again after two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California.

While most areas have been reopened to residents, former homeowners still need to be vigilant for their own safety. The EPA recommends the following:

Bring personal protective equipment for working in and around your home: gloves, eye protection, face masks or respirators, and boots with a steel toe and insole.

Look for damaged power lines, foundation cracks and other exterior damage. Your home may be too dangerous to enter before an inspector checks it out.

Don’t turn on your electrical breaker if it looks damaged. Keep the main electrical power and water systems off until you or a professional can ensure they are safe.

Check your gas meter and gas lines for damage. If you smell natural gas or propane, hear a hissing noise, or notice visible damage, leave immediately and contact the fire department.

If your home and electrical system appear undamaged, but the power is off, turn off all your appliances before you turn the power back on at the main breaker.

Take it one step at a time. Focus on the most important clean-up tasks first. Don’t try to move large or unstable material by yourself. Ask for help and help others.

Rebuild with the Future in Mind

You can rebuild or repair your home in ways that reduce your risk from wildfires. Email FEMA Mitigation to request a free individualized plan: FEMA-R9-MIT@fema.dhs.gov. When choosing a contractor, please note:

Contractors should be licensed and bonded and have disability and workers’ compensation insurance. If they don’t, you may be liable for accidents on your property.

Make sure contractors obtain the necessary permits to do the job. Consult your local government and/or LA County to verify that they do.

Additionally, the EPA has issued a joint program with the Corps of Engineers contractors to help people stay safe when cleaning their property.

Contractors will remove fire-damaged debris from private property if residents opt-in to the Debris Removal Program and obtain a Right-of-Entry (ROE) form for the Corps.

Property owners are not required to use the service, however, those who do not “opt-in” to the program are responsible for all associated debris removal costs.