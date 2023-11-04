Evacuations eased, highway reopens with Highland Fire containment expected within days

Evacuations orders were eased and a highway that had been closed for days reopened as firefighters gained ground on the Highland Fire in Riverside County.

Evacuation orders now only apply to the perimeter of the Highland Fire, leaving the rest of the impacted area under an ongoing evacuation warning. That means residents can stay in their homes but should remain alert.

The warning area is north of the San Diego County line, south of Cottonwood School Road, east of Crosley Truck Trail and west of Sorenson Road.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Early Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol completely reopened Highway 79 to traffic. Highway 371 was reopened with CHP escorts for residents only.

The fire started about 12:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos roads, near the junction of Highways 79 and 371. It has burnedAbout 2,500 acres. Containment was at 50 percent Friday with full containment expected Monday.

Ten buildings, including homes, were destroyed.