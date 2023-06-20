Evacuations lifted for brush fire burning in Menifee area

A brush fire in the city of Menifee burned 43 acres Tuesday west of the 215 Freeway.

The fire was reported at noon in the area of Garbani and Haun roads. The Riverside County Fire Department sent multiple engine and truck crews to the fire that was nearing homes in the 20700 block of Garbani.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place Tuesday for residents in the area, but were lifted few hours later. However, there are still evacuation warnings for those in the area.

Two Cal Fire air tankers as well as a water-dropping helicopter were requested to aid in the containment of the fire.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters established a defensive perimeter around homes that the flame was pushing towards. As of 3:27 p.m. Cal Fire team declared the fire to be 5% contained, with the forward rate of the flame being stopped.

There are no injuries reported as of now and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.