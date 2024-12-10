Franklin Fire evacuation orders, road closures, school closures and shelters

The Franklin Fire that started in the Malibu area Monday night expanded overnight to nearly 4,000 acres.

The fire is currently burning 3,983 acres near Pepperdine University, prompting closures and evacuations. The fire is currently 7% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

South of Piuma Road

North of the Pacific Ocean coastline

East of Puerco Canyon Road/Corral Canyon Park

West of Los Flores Canyon Road

Between the Pacific Ocean coastline and Tuna Canyon Park to the west of Tuna Canyon Road

East of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road, and the Serra Retreat area.

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas:

East of Trancas Canyon Road and Kanan Dune Road

West of Topanga Canyon Blvd/Surfview Drive

South of Mulholland Highway

North of Evacuation Order boundary. Includes Topanga Zone 8 and 10

School closures

Students at Pepperdine University were ordered to shelter in place, with the school issuing a statement on social media Tuesday night. But as of 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the shelter in place protocol was lifted.

While the Franklin Fire continues to burn in the Santa Monica mountains, active flames remain diminished on the campus, with a few spot fires, and periodic hot spots, all of which are being addressed by fire personnel. Accordingly, last night’s shelter-in-place protocol for the… — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) December 11, 2024

All schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu School District have also been closed until Thursday due to the fire.

Road Closures

According to the California Highway Patrol - West Valley, Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Blvd and Kanan Dume Rd remains closed.

Other closures include:

Cold Canyon Road at Piuma Road

Las Virgenes Road at Piuma Road

Saddle Peak Road at Tuna Canyon Road

Mulholland Highway at Stunt Road

Hard Closures:

Malibu Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway

Las Virgenes Road at Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway

Soft Closures:

Pacific Coast Highway closed between Carbon Canyon and Corral Canyon Road (Open to only those actively evacuating the area)

Old Topanga Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway to Topanga Canyon Boulevard (Open to residents)

Any additional road closures can be found on the LA County Public Works website.

Shelters

A shelter has been established at the Palisade Rec Center located on 851 Alma Real Drive in Pacific Palisades.

Another shelter that is open is located at the Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Calabasas.

These centers are open to everyone who has been displaced by the wildfire. Pets are also welcome in carriers and crates.

A shelter for small animals has been set up at the Agoura Animal Care Center, located at 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills.

A shelter for large animals has been set up at Pierce College located at 6201 Winnetka Ave in Woodland Hills.