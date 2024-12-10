Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Franklin Fire evacuation orders, road closures, school closures and shelters

The fire continues to burn in the Malibu area near Pepperdine University.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Franklin Fire that started in the Malibu area Monday night expanded overnight to nearly 4,000 acres.

The fire is currently burning 3,983 acres near Pepperdine University, prompting closures and evacuations. The fire is currently 7% contained as of Wednesday morning.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Evacuation orders

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

  • South of Piuma Road
  • North of the Pacific Ocean coastline
  • East of Puerco Canyon Road/Corral Canyon Park
  • West of Los Flores Canyon Road
  • Between the Pacific Ocean coastline and Tuna Canyon Park to the west of Tuna Canyon Road
  • East of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road, and the Serra Retreat area. 

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas:

  • East of Trancas Canyon Road and Kanan Dune Road
  • West of Topanga Canyon Blvd/Surfview Drive
  • South of Mulholland Highway
  • North of Evacuation Order boundary. Includes Topanga Zone 8 and 10

School closures

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Facebook 42 mins ago

Facebook and Instagram users in Los Angeles report problems

Malibu 4 hours ago

Live updates: Franklin Fire reaches nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

Students at Pepperdine University were ordered to shelter in place, with the school issuing a statement on social media Tuesday night. But as of 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the shelter in place protocol was lifted.

All schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu School District have also been closed until Thursday due to the fire.

Road Closures

According to the California Highway Patrol - West Valley, Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Blvd and Kanan Dume Rd remains closed.

Other closures include:

  • Cold Canyon Road at Piuma Road
  • Las Virgenes Road at Piuma Road
  • Saddle Peak Road at Tuna Canyon Road
  • Mulholland Highway at Stunt Road

Hard Closures:

  • Malibu Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway
  • Las Virgenes Road at Mulholland Highway to Pacific Coast Highway

Soft Closures: 

  • Pacific Coast Highway closed between Carbon Canyon and Corral Canyon Road (Open to only those actively evacuating the area)
  • Old Topanga Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway to Topanga Canyon Boulevard (Open to residents)

Any additional road closures can be found on the LA County Public Works website.

Shelters

A shelter has been established at the Palisade Rec Center located on 851 Alma Real Drive in Pacific Palisades.

Another shelter that is open is located at the Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Calabasas.

These centers are open to everyone who has been displaced by the wildfire. Pets are also welcome in carriers and crates.

A shelter for small animals has been set up at the Agoura Animal Care Center, located at 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills.

A shelter for large animals has been set up at Pierce College located at 6201 Winnetka Ave in Woodland Hills.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresMalibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us