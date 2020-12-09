Wildfires

Evacuations Lifted After Brush Fire Races Up Hillside in Santa Clarita

The brush fire near Center Pointe Parkway and Isabella Parkway burned about 6 acres late Tuesday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire that scorched six acres and prompted evacuations in Santa Clarita was 65% contained Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Center Pointe Parkway and Isabella Parkway, and was burning uphill, according to the city of Santa Clarita. Just after midnight, city officials said progress of the fire had been stopped.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported 200 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft contained the swift-moving flames to six acres and kept the fire from spreading to about 50 homes near Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

California 1 hour ago

In Freezing Fraudulent EDD Accounts, People Legitimately in Need Can't Get Their Money

holidays during covid 2 hours ago

Get in the Holiday Spirit With This List of Merry SoCal Events

Evacuees in homes along Isabella Parkway, Aurora Lane and Sheldon Avenue in Canyon Country were allowed to return home at about 1:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Officials said the fire was 65% contained and crews would work to reinforce firelines and mop up hot spots throughout the early morning hours.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

WildfiresSanta Clarita
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us