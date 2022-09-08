The Fairview Fire Has Grown. Here's Where There Are Now Evacuation Orders and Warnings

As of Thursday morning, the Fairview Fire near Hemet has scorched over 18,600 acres of Riverside County.

With two people already dead due to the wildfire and the flames that have been spreading rapidly since the fire was first reported on Monday afternoon, officials are trying to keep nearby residents safe.

The unified command in charge of fighting the Fairview Fire has put out a list of locations under evacuation orders, where residents must leave as soon as possible, and another list of locations under evacuation warnings, where residents should be prepared to go at any moment if conditions worsen.

Take a look at areas under evacuation orders and warnings below.

Evacuation Orders:

South of Cactus Valley Road

North of Minto Way

North of Red Mountain Road

West of the U.S. Forest Service Boundary

East of Sage Road

West of Wilson Way

South of Highway 74

East of Fairview Avenue

North of Stetson Avenue

South of Minto Way

South of Red Mountain Road

West of Stanley Road

North of Stanley Road

East of Sage Road

Evacuation Warnings:

South of Rawson Road

East of Washington Street

North of Borel Road

East of Rancho California Road

East of Anza Road

North of Temecula Parkway (Highway 79)

Northwest of Highway 371

West of Highway 74

East of Red Mountain Road and the Cahuill Mountain U.S. Forest Service boundary

South of Minto Way

South of Red Mountain Road

West of Stanley Road

North of Stanley Road

East of Sage Road

West of Fairview

South of Highway 74

North of Stetson

East of Soboba Street

East of Fairview

North of Highway 74

South of the San Jacinto Riverbed

East of Wilson