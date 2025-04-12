Federal agency assures Altadena residents of safe precautions during debris crushing

Crews are continuing their work at the Altadena Golf Course to crush concrete from homes affected by the Eaton Fire, assuring residents they're taking precautions with public health and safety in mind.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has been crushing concrete from homes that were destroyed in January’s brush fire. The debris that is being processed has been cleared by the Army Corps as those properties prepare for rebuilding.

“That large excavator is going to crimp it and make it compacted,” Cory Koger of the USACE said. “We’re taking recyclable material here so there’s no hazardous or toxic material that’s coming to this site for processing.”

Monitors along the perimeter of the golf course measure for pollutants such as silica, and results taken from the site are then posted online. Thus far, there has been no indication of elevated levels of the toxic dust.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We have sensors inside and they are triggered at half the allowable limit and then we start to make changes,” Koger said.

An internal monitor’s alarm was set off but USACE said that likely happened when a person got too close to the monitor and kicked up dust near it. The agency added that no alarms on the perimeter have been set off.

“We have not had to stop work and again, we’re continually wetting the debris and we’re wetting during the processing,” Koger said.

The intention for the work at the golf course is to move the processed material to shorter distances with fewer trucks on the road when they transport it to a recycling facility.

That work is expected to continue through the end of the year.