Fires Hurting Air Quality, Smoke Advisory Extended

Due to three major wildfires burning across Southern California, the South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a smoke advisory for the region into Monday, with parts of Southern California having unhealthy air quality.

The growing Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, while the El Dorado Fire continues to burn in Yucaipa and the Snow Fire has grown to 6,000 acres in Palm Springs.

"The Bobcat, El Dorado, and Snow Fires are producing substantial amounts of smoke on Sunday morning based on satellite and webcam imagery," the AQMD said in a statement Sunday. "Smoke from the Bobcat Fire is being transported towards the north and northwest. Smoke from the Eldorado Fire is being transported towards the north and northeast. Smoke from the Snow Fire is being transported to the north into the northern portions of Coachella Valley."

The AQMD said parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino County may experience poor or unhealthy air quality:

• Los Angeles County: West San Gabriel Valley (Area 8), East San Gabriel Valley (Area 9), Pomona- Walnut Valley (Area 10), San Gabriel Mountains (Area 15)

• Riverside County: San Gorgonio Pass (Area 29), Coachella Valley (Area 30), East Riverside County (Area 31)

• San Bernardino County: Northwest San Bernardino Valley (Area 32), East San Bernardino Valley (Area 35), West San Bernardino Mountains (Area 36), Central San Bernardino Mountains (Area 37), East San Bernardino Mountains (Area 38)

South Coast AQMD advisory updates can be found here.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned people in the East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains that air quality would be unhealthy for people with sensitive groups and individuals.

People living or working in those areas with heath disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases were advised to minimize outdoor activities, Public Health said. In addition, children with sensitive conditions were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid physical activity.