Flags placed around Pacific Palisades as a symbol of hope amidst fire devastation

In the wake of Pacific Palisades’ recent devastation from a fierce wildfire, nearly 100 American flags have begun to line the streets, symbolizing both resilience and hope for a community scarred by tragedy. For many, these flags are a powerful reminder of the unity and patriotism that rise in the face of adversity.

But for some, like Lt. Colonel Jim Cragg of the Army Special Operations, the sight of the American flag evokes even deeper emotions.

“When these residents come back into their city, we want them to have a feeling of love,” Cragg explained. To him, the flag is much more than a mere symbol. It represents a bond, a connection that goes beyond words.

“When I was a soldier in Afghanistan returning to base, when I looked up and I saw [the] American Flag. It did something to me. It made me feel. It made me feel [that] America loved me,” reflected Cragg.

Cragg's heartfelt mission is to share that same embrace with the thousands of people who were displaced by the fire last month, which destroyed over 5,500 homes—including 120 homes owned by military veterans. The first of these homes will be adorned with the flags, a tribute to the veterans who call Pacific Palisades home.

“This is our way of saying we as veterans are here for you. Your city, your country are here for you,” Cragg shared, underlining the importance of supporting those who have given so much for the nation.

In the midst of the devastation, one location remains a symbol of hope and survival: the American Legion Post 283 on La Cruz Drive. Remarkably, it is one of the few community centers that withstood the fire, and it has become a critical resource for veterans and locals seeking both State and Federal assistance.

“We are here for them but for whatever reason they may need, this is the place to come, it’s a one stop show,” said Deloris Artis, the executive assistant at Post 283.

For Artis, returning to the Palisades after the fire was an emotional experience. “I broke down into tears and I cried from that street until I got here in front of the building. This does not look like the palisades that I know,” Artis confessed, her voice choked with emotion.

The catastrophic fires sparked many questions, particularly about why some homes were reduced to rubble while others miraculously stood unharmed.

Atop the Post 283 building, a tattered American flag flutters in the wind, having survived the chaos of that devastating night.

“It was nearly a spiritual moment because you looked up and you saw the tattered, the burn, the orange glow of the sky behind it. It said something to me,” Cragg said, reflecting on the powerful image. “And that’s why I said we need flags. We need flags up.”

As flags continue to go up along the fire-ravaged streets of Pacific Palisades, they are more than just a tribute—they are a powerful symbol of a community’s resilience, strength, and the unbreakable bonds of support that will help rebuild the town, one step at a time.