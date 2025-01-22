Forecasted rain prompts mudslide risk in fire affected areas

A chance of rain this weekend is bringing a new risk to areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

A landslide in the Palisades has already damaged one home near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard, and now there is now a risk of mudslides.

Local leaders warn that it won’t take a lot of rain for mud and debris to come down the hillsides.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured the Palisades burn zone with Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley after signing an executive order to protect communities from additional damage.

Mayor Bass said she is directing crews to clear debris, install concrete barriers and lay down sand bags while also working to mitigate environmental impacts of fire related hazards on the storm water system and beaches.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over debris flow in the Eaton Fire area. Thousands of sandbags have been filled in preparation for the rain.

Some will be placed in strategic locations like Upper Hastings Ranch and the west side community near the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"This fire burned beyond just the roots that were up on the vegetation on these foothills, so there's nothing holding the soil up on these mountainsides," said Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena. "It's going to come down, whether it be this rain storm on the weekend that's anticipated or in the very near future."

Derderian said residents need to be prepared and pick up sand bags. Those who live in the Eaton Fire area can pick up sand bags beginning today and will need to have proof of residency.