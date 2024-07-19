Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Brush fire burns in Angeles National Forest above Glendora

A towering plume of smoke was rising from the canyon.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters are attacking a brush fire on a hot Friday afternoon in Angeles National Forest.

Evacuations were ordered near the 75-acre Fork Fire in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The fire started near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads above the community of Glendora. East Fork Road was closed from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A tall plume of smoke was rising from the burning canyon.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us