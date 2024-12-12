Latest evacuation orders, closures in Franklin Fire in Malibu

Fire crews continue to battle the Franklin Fire in the Malibu area on Thursday, which has now burned over 4,000 acres.

The fire is now burning 4,037 acres and is only 7% contained. It first began Monday night, prompting road closures, school cancellations and evacuations.

According to Cal Fire, "Firefighters are making steady progress as relative humidity is expected to increase overnight, and weak northeasterly winds will persist into the evening. Crews are actively balancing structure defense with efforts to establish and reinforce the fire’s perimeter control. Throughout the day, moderate fire behavior was observed. "

Evacuation orders

According to LA County officials, an evacuation order means that there is an immediate threat to life. "This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

South of Piuma Road

North of the Pacific Ocean coastline

East of Puerco Canyon Road/Corral Canyon Park

West of Los Flores Canyon Road

Between the Pacific Ocean coastline and Tuna Canyon Park to the west of Tuna Canyon Road

Evacuation warnings

According to LA County officials, an evacuation warning means that there is a potential threat to life and/or property. "Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now."

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas:

East of Trancas Canyon Road and Kanan Dune Road

West of Topanga Canyon Blvd/Surfview Drive

South of Mulholland Highway

North of Evacuation Order boundary. Includes Topanga Zone 8 and 10

School closures

Students at Pepperdine University were ordered to shelter in place, with the school issuing a statement on social media Tuesday night. But as of Wednesday morning, the shelter in place protocol was lifted.

Roads to the Malibu campus remain closed with law enforcement manning roadblocks as firefighters continue to battle the Franklin Fire.

All schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu School District have also been closed until Thursday due to the fire.

Road Closures

According to the California Highway Patrol - West Valley, Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Kanan Dume Road. Will only be open those actively evacuating the area

Other closures include:

Las Virgenes Road at Mulholland Highway

Stunt Road

Schueren Road

Hard Closures:

Tuna Canyon at Pacific Coast Highway

Kanan at Pacific Coast Highway

Saddle Peak at Tuna Canyon

Stunt Road at Mulholland Highway

Cold Canyon at Piuma Road

Piuma Road at Malibu Canyon all the way to Pacific Coast Highway

Soft Closures:

Topanga Canyon Road to Pacific Coast Highway

Old Topanga Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway to Topanga Canyon

Any additional road closures can be found on the LA County Public Works website.

Shelters

A shelter has been established at the Palisade Rec Center located on 851 Alma Real Drive in Pacific Palisades.

Another shelter that is open is located at the Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Calabasas.

These centers are open to everyone who has been displaced by the wildfire. Pets are also welcome in carriers and crates.

A shelter for small animals has been set up at the Agoura Animal Care Center, located at 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills.

A shelter for large animals has been set up at Pierce College located at 6201 Winnetka Ave in Woodland Hills.

The city of Malibu has also set up an emergency information and supply station at Zuma Beach where residents can stop by for updates, food, water and first aid assistance.

The city of Malibu is also providing updates at https://www.malibucity.org/alerts.