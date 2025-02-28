Wildfires

LA County cracks down on fraudulent tow companies following Eaton Fire

From Jan. 7 through Jan. 10, tow companies claiming to be contracted by the city of Altadena towed vehicles to unknown locations

By Benjamin Papp

Authorities in Los Angeles County are urging Altadena residents to come forward if they were targets of fraudulent tow companies immediately after the Eaton Fire. 

Residents reported that between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, trucks with operators claiming to be contracted by the city of Altadena proceeded to tow vehicles without informing owners where the vehicle was being towed. 

The companies later requested excessive fees to retrieve their car, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

Police are warning the public about a scam involving bandit tow trucks that show up at traffic collisions hoping to dupe crash victims out of thousands of dollars. Carolyn Johnson reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2025. 
Several of the vehicles were found stored in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Locals contacted by a tow company under these circumstances, including "being asked to send a photo of their driver’s license or struggling to locate their vehicle," are encouraged to report all information to the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force. 

“I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress,” Barger said. “Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice. I urge anyone who was victimized to come forward so we can stop these bad actors from preying on our communities.”

In Altadena, a woman was billed for the towing of her burned car, which was moved to clear emergency access during the Eaton Fire by the California Highway Patrol.

Lisa Brounstein-Gaffney, who believed she was victim to a tow-truck scam, immediately contacted police who informed her that the California Highway Patrol had been towing cars to make roads accessible for utility workers.

CHP had been authorized to do the work, according to Kathryn Barger, LA County Supervisor. 

