‘I'm actually inspired now.' Funky Junk Farms works to rebuild from Eaton Fire

Months after the Eaton Fire tore through the museum of collectibles known as Funky Junk Farms in west Altadena, Johnny Agnew is still optimistic.

"There are a lot of us in the same situation," Agnew told NBC4, "It’s an emotional roller coaster maintaining a positive attitude."

A lifetime of collectibles from a bygone era were destroyed by the blaze. And although his five-decade collection of folk art went up in smoke, the property itself, which housed four permitted structures, was insured.

NBC4 first connected with Agnew on the third weekend after the fire as the collector returned for the first time to his Altadena home, the historic site of a fish farm once known as the Altadena Water Gardens. On his return, Agnew looked beyond his burned down cabins and the shells of vintage automobiles and trailers.

He was trying to see what could still be salvaged.

"That's a 1938 horse trailer. Look at the side of it," Agnew marveled, "Just needs new tires and it's ready to rock and roll."

The horse trailer bears a painting of Agnew’s face and renderings of the dogs that have been his trusty companions over the years.

"A lot of history here,” Agnew remarked as he walked upon the rubble, "Fifty years of collecting folk art… vintage Americana of all kinds."

But even on that day of returning to contemplate the late warnings, the chaos and seeing the wreckage for the first time, Agnew made a surprising discovery.

"I was worried that it was gonna be so far gone that it was gonna kill me inside," he told NBC4, "I'm actually inspired now."

Agnew was joined by his best friend of 30 years, Steve Butcher. They took a photo on the lot, smiling.

"You just put a light fixture in this. Put a bulb in it. It's make a nice light," Butcher remarked as he sifted through relics of the fire.

The pair have restored vintage collectables for decades, working Teamster union jobs for movie studios and even renting out rare pieces to set decorators. But beyond the movie industry, there's a philosophy at work.

"That's a chapter that's gonna be gone, but a new chapter will start,” Butcher expounded, “It's just another beginning."

"Thank you brother. Well said," Agnew replied, "We're not dead yet."

Creative campsite vignettes that lined the property are gone. The unique refurbished camper trailers have been incinerated. But what about that 1938 horse trailer which still bears Johnny's face and pets from days of the past?

"The bulb in there melted. The filament is still there. I'm tempted to run wires to see if it works"

Like so many other relics here of a bygone era, it's one of many being salvaged for that next chapter.

"Now what has kept me going is the fact that everything is corporately controlled and made in other countries, cheap labor,” Agnew said. "And this is all stuff that was made in this country. And this to me, is what made our country amazing.

"You know, back in the day when we actually manufactured things here and the average person could work and raise a family. All these things represent, you know, the best of our country. Even during some of the worst times."