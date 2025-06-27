Getty Villa to reopen months after Palisades Fire

The Getty Villa is set to reopen Friday after a months-long closure due to the Palisades Fire on the Los Angeles County coast.

The Villa will be open during a limited schedule from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. The property's buildings did not sustain major damage in the fire, which started Jan. 7 in a fierce Santa Ana windstorm.

The property was covered in soot and ash, which required cleanup.

"While work to rebuild the local community continues, I hope the Villa provides some respite and a place for people to reconnect with art and with each other," Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty

Trust, said in a statement.

A new exhibit will be part of the reopening. "The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece," will be on display through Jan. 12.

The previous exhibition of "Ancient Thrace and the Classical World: Treasures from Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece" was forced to close during the fire. It will reopen as a virtual tour.