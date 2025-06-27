Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
Getty Villa to reopen months after Palisades Fire

Soot and ash covered the hilltop property following the January fire on the Los Angeles County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Palisades fire burns around the Getty Villa.
Getty

The Getty Villa is set to reopen Friday after a months-long closure due to the Palisades Fire on the Los Angeles County coast.

The Villa will be open during a limited schedule from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. The property's buildings did not sustain major damage in the fire, which started Jan. 7 in a fierce Santa Ana windstorm.

The property was covered in soot and ash, which required cleanup.

"While work to rebuild the local community continues, I hope the Villa provides some respite and a place for people to reconnect with art and with each other," Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty
Trust, said in a statement.

A new exhibit will be part of the reopening. "The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece," will be on display through Jan. 12.

The previous exhibition of "Ancient Thrace and the Classical World: Treasures from Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece" was forced to close during the fire. It will reopen as a virtual tour.

