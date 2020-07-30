Glendora

Glendora Fire Burns Uphill in Dry Heat

By Heather Navarro

A small brush fire was burning in Glendora Thursday as a dry heat overtook the region.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported the blaze was burning at 9501 San Gabriel Rd. near Morris Dam at about 2 p.m.

The fire, dubbed the #DamFire, was running uphill in heavy brush.

No homes were at risk.

A heat advisory and an excessive heat warning started at 11 a.m. and will last through Saturday evening, NBC4's Belen De Leon said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

