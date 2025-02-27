Governor Newsom addresses wildfire impact and recovery plans at East Los Angeles College

Governor Gavin Newsom visited East Los Angeles College to address the economic toll the wildfires have taken on California, discussing strategies for recovery and his vision for the state's future. He was invited by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, which is conducting a study on the wildfires' financial impact.

During his speech, Governor Newsom expressed his hope that the state's recovery efforts, alongside fast-tracking permits, will not only help rebuild but also drive more housing development statewide. He emphasized the importance of urging local governments to take swift action to address the housing crisis.

When asked about the recent firing of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley by Mayor Karen Bass during a crisis, Governor Newsom refrained from offering an opinion, stating that he did not have enough information on the situation.

However, he stressed the importance of cooperation during crises, citing his own experiences working with President Donald Trump as an example. Newsom noted that despite political differences, it's essential to work together in times of disaster, highlighting his own efforts to ensure federal support for California’s recovery.

“We can agree to disagree, but at the end of the day, it’s essential in this disaster framework and recovery that we all work together,” Governor Newsom said.

In a surprising announcement, Governor Newsom revealed that he will be launching his own podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.” He explained that the podcast will serve as a platform to directly engage with people, including those who may strongly disagree with him, to foster open dialogue and offer a fresh perspective beyond traditional political discourse. "We need to change the conversation," he said, promising a podcast unlike any other from a politician.

Additionally, the Los Angeles City Fire Department issued a report that, despite being written before the wildfires, highlighted the department’s ongoing struggles with inadequate staffing and resources. The report called for the restoration of the fire department’s operations budget, which had been cut by Mayor Bass, underscoring the need for more funding to ensure the department's sustainability moving forward.