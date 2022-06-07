Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Hesperia Fire Burns Nearly 100 Acres in San Bernardino County

The Hesperia Fire burned in the Silverwood Lake area north of San Bernardino.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A helicopter drops water on the Hesperia Fire.
San Bernardino County Fire Department

A brush fire that started Monday in San Bernardino County grew to near 100 acres.

Water-dropping aircraft were part of the fight against the Hesperia Fire burning in the Silverwood Lake area north of San Bernardino. The fire's spread near Highway 173 was stopped late Monday with firefighters working to increase containment, which was at 50 percent.

The highway remained closed east of Highway 138.

One outbuilding was destroyed.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

School Threats 2 hours ago

Police Give All-Clear to High School Campus in Long Beach, the Latest to Face Threats

decision 2022 5 hours ago

Here's What to Know About Primary Election Day in California

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE.

"Extended dryness originating from January is expected to continue into the spring with little precipitation, leaving most of the state in moderate to extreme drought conditions prior to summer," the state's firefighting agency said in a 2022 fire season outlook. "These continued dry conditions, with above normal temperatures through spring, will leave fuel moisture levels lower than normal, increasing the potential for wildland fire activity."

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresHesperia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us