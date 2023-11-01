‘The house lit up.' Highland Fire destroys couple's home of 15 years within minutes

A couple evacuated during the early stages of the fast-moving Highland Fire returned Wednesday to find ashes where their home of 15 years once stood.

The wildfire, which burned about 2,500 acres, started on a hot, dry and windy Monday afternoon in the Aguanga area, about 60 miles southwest of Palm Springs. The fire started near a home in the vicinity of highways 79 and 371, then burned toward homes as wind gusts pushed flames across Highway 371.

George Broyles' home was among the residences in its path.

"It didn’t take long," Broyles said. "Once the trash cans caught fire, that was it. The rest of the house lit up. I saw the curtains go up. The TV, the deck, everything. We lost everything pretty much. We lost everything."

He returned to the property Tuesday. Doorknobs found among the ashes were among the few things that were not consumed by fire.

Broyles and his wife lived in the home for 15 years and had just finished paying it off.

"We came to see the cats and chickens," Broyles said. "Hopefully, they got out ok. We got our dogs, but this is our lives."

Three structures have been destroyed and six more were damaged. Authorities have not confirmed whether all were homes, but video showed several homes that were destroyed by flames.

Evacuation orders remain in effect Wednesday. Some residents who left their homes Monday are waiting anxiously to see what the fire left behind.

"When we got the evacuation order, we got our things together and we panicked, and we had to leave," said Ailynn Morales. "We’ve had fires before, but it’s never been close to us."

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Thousands of residents in and near Aguanga were forced to flee their homes due to the raging Highland Fire. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 31, 2023.

Containment Wednesday morning was at 10 percent after a day of water and fire retardant drops. Winds diminished after Monday's powerful gusts, but remained a threat.

"The fire growth throughout the day was minimal," according to an incident update Tuesday night. "However, easterly winds continued and are forecast to remain in the area through Thursday evening, which have the potential to continue pushing the fire in a west/southwest direction. Firefighters will continue constructing handline around the perimeter.

"Extremely steep and rugged terrain remains a challenge. Current and expected weather of steady winds with low relative humidity may increase the risk of erratic fire behavior."

No injuries have been reported.

A care and reception center was established for evacuees at Great Oak High School in Temecula. Residents with large and small pets were invited to drop them at the San Jacino Valley Animal Campus for safekeeping.