Homeowners face long road to rebuilding after devastating wildfires

Homeowners in neighborhoods recently affected by the wildfires are now facing the daunting task of not only clearing debris but also waiting for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to inspect their properties and remove hazardous materials.

For those wondering how this process works, here’s what to expect.

Homes that have already been inspected by the EPA will display a sign indicating they have been checked. However, with the agency covering a vast area—from Altadena to the Palisades—the process has been slow-moving but remains ongoing.

For families like the Johnsons, who returned to their home of 48 years in Altadena after the Eaton fires, the emotional toll is immense. Sifting through the remains of their once-beloved home, they search for any remnants of their past.

“Every tree out here, I planted,” said Thomas Johnson, reflecting on what was lost.

His wife, Sandra, looked around in devastation. “All the dreams you have… it’s gone,” she shared. “We see some things broken, you know, and that’s kind of hard. Can’t get that back—souvenirs we had. So it’s just a new adjustment.”

Thomas, contemplating the future, added, “Then you have to decide if you’re gonna stay, you’re gonna rebuild. You know, I’ll be 77 this year—not sure if I’m young enough to go through this again.”

The couple decided to return home after a neighbor sent them a picture of the EPA sign confirming their property had been checked and hazardous materials removed.

In their neighborhood, house after house has been reduced to rubble, with similar EPA signs marking the sites.

So far, nearly 1,200 of more than 13,000 properties spanning Altadena to the Palisades have been inspected. Fortunately, recent rain has not slowed the EPA’s work.

“There’s certainly a risk in the Palisades of mudslides and debris flows that have occurred or can occur with precipitation, but we continue to work,” said Steve Calanog, EPA Deputy Incident Commander for the Eaton and Palisades wildfire response.

Calanog also encouraged affected homeowners to check the EPA’s website, where they can enter their address to see if their property has been inspected.

“We are notifying the cities and counties that there are various agencies charged with overseeing properties,” he added.

For families like the Johnsons, the emotional and logistical challenges remain overwhelming.

“Wake me up, somebody. This can’t be true,” Thomas said, still struggling to process the loss.

While they feel a small sense of relief knowing their property has been cleared by the EPA, they remain cautious of lingering ash and estimate that rebuilding could take anywhere from three to five years.

Still, Sandra is holding onto hope. “The yard is still good. Let’s build a house. You know, we still have land, so I want to stay,” she said with optimism.

Like the Johnsons, many families evacuated with nothing but their phones and the clothes on their backs. Now, as neighbors come together to support one another, many are vowing to return and rebuild—determined to restore the communities they once called home.