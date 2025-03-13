How Los Angeles' design community is coming together for fire relief

Four of Los Angeles’ premier design showrooms are joining forces for a special event aimed at supporting recovery efforts following the devastating fires that swept through Southern California.

For the Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings will take place at the Pacific Design Center on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer a full day of industry discussions, keynotes, and showcases, all centered on the theme of rebuilding and resilience.

All ticket proceeds will benefit three major organizations that provided critical support during the fires: Pasadena Humane Society, LA Can Do, and the LA Fire Department Foundation.

“The sense of community, caring, and kindness we have felt across our city since the devastating fires erupted is a reminder of the goodness in humanity,” said Gina Dewitt, CEO and President of KF Showrooms, Kneedler Fauchère Group.

The Pasadena Humane Society played a vital role in sheltering, rescuing, and providing life-saving veterinary care to animals affected by the fires. LA Can Do, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting designers, builders, and volunteers in disaster recovery efforts, stepped in to help families rebuild. Meanwhile, the LA Fire Department Foundation ensured that local fire departments had the necessary resources, equipment, and funding to combat the blazes and protect communities.

Throughout the day, more than 30 showrooms will present inspiring programs designed to foster conversation, education, and innovation. The event will feature keynote discussions moderated by Dennis Scully, host of the “Business of Home” podcast and “The Thursday Show.” Among the distinguished speakers are Michael Kovac, a renowned architect specializing in humanistic and sustainable design; Gabe Osburn, Director of Planning and Economic Development for Santa Rosa, who led fire relief efforts during the 2017 Tubbs Fire; and Bernard Trainor, a multidisciplinary artist and the creative force behind Ground Studio, a landscape architecture practice.

“We wanted to make sure that the design industry had a platform to support those impacted by the fires, but equally important, we wanted to create an educational opportunity for the A&D community since they will be playing such an integral role in the rebuild of Palisades and Altadena,” said Jobi Blachy, CEO of Quintus.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore the latest spring collections in furniture, textiles, lighting, and art, offering a fresh perspective on design in the wake of destruction.

“This fire was not something that we watched on TV on the other side of the world—it happened to our homes, to our friends, family, and colleagues,” said Thomas Lavin, Founder and CEO of Thomas Lavin. “As a third-generation Palisadian, it was devastating watching my childhood landmarks turn to ash. And utterly inspiring the way the community, near and far, has come together to provide aid in so many ways. In this deepest sadness, there is hope and inspiration for our future.”

Tickets for the event are available for $75 per person, with all proceeds going directly to the relief organizations. Those unable to attend can also contribute through donations on the event’s website.