Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
How to replace vital records destroyed in a disaster 

With thousands of homes destroyed in wildfires last month, many are now looking to replace lost documents

By Benjamin Gamson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 9: Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a residential building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 9, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. At least five people have been killed, and over 25,000 acres have burned. Over 2,000 structures have also burned and almost 180,000 people are under orders to evacuate. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

When thousands of homes were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, many vital records were lost with them. 

Many homeowners are now wondering how they can replace lost documents. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends starting at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). There are currently two DRC’s servicing the Los Angeles County communities most greatly affected by the wildfires. 

One is in Altadena located at 540 W Woodbury Rd, and one is in Westwood at UCLA Research Park located at 10850 W Pico Blvd. 

FEMA says that residents can replace driver's licenses, property deeds, Social Security cards and U.S. passports at those locations. 

Birth, death and marriage certificates can be requested from the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office. Vehicle titles, driver’s license and ID cards can also be requested through the Recorder’s Office. 

Replacements are free if the vital records were lost in the wildfire. 

CA.gov has links directing residents to different websites where they can replace their vital records. 

ID cards and vehicle titles can be replaced at a California Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as driver’s licenses. 

For information on an insurance coverage policy, FEMA recommends calling your insurance company and asking for the policy as well as the Declaration Page. 

For a replacement Medicare Card, visit MyMedicare.gov

To replace a green card, fill out an I-90 form here.

Residents can request copies of their tax returns by filling out Form 4506.

Military records can be requested through the National Archives.

For a replacement EBT Card call 877-328-9677. 

If a credit card, bank check, debit card, or safety deposit box needs to be replaced or accessed, call the bank where the account exists. 

