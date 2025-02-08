How to replace vital records destroyed in a disaster 

When thousands of homes were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, many vital records were lost with them.

Many homeowners are now wondering how they can replace lost documents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends starting at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). There are currently two DRC’s servicing the Los Angeles County communities most greatly affected by the wildfires.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

One is in Altadena located at 540 W Woodbury Rd, and one is in Westwood at UCLA Research Park located at 10850 W Pico Blvd.

FEMA says that residents can replace driver's licenses, property deeds, Social Security cards and U.S. passports at those locations.

Birth, death and marriage certificates can be requested from the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office. Vehicle titles, driver’s license and ID cards can also be requested through the Recorder’s Office.

Replacements are free if the vital records were lost in the wildfire.

CA.gov has links directing residents to different websites where they can replace their vital records.

ID cards and vehicle titles can be replaced at a California Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as driver’s licenses.

For information on an insurance coverage policy, FEMA recommends calling your insurance company and asking for the policy as well as the Declaration Page.

For a replacement Medicare Card, visit MyMedicare.gov.

To replace a green card, fill out an I-90 form here.

Residents can request copies of their tax returns by filling out Form 4506.

Military records can be requested through the National Archives.

For a replacement EBT Card call 877-328-9677.

If a credit card, bank check, debit card, or safety deposit box needs to be replaced or accessed, call the bank where the account exists.