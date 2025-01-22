Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: 5 Freeway closed as Hughes Fire in Castaic expands to 5,000 acres

The Hughes Fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.

What to Know

  • The Hughes Fire started at about 10:30 a.m. in Castaic north of Los Angeles.
  • Evacuations were ordered in the area near Lake Hughes Road off the 5 Freeway.
  • A red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
  • The fire in critically dry brush expanded to about 3,400 in two hours before growing to more than 5,000 early Wednesday afternoon.
  • Water-dropping aircraft were deployed ahead of strong winds expected in the afternoon.
  • The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
  • Parts of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles were closed due to the Hughes Fire.

The Hughes Fire forced evacuations in the northern LA County communities of Castaic. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
