Live updates: 5 Freeway closed as Hughes Fire in Castaic expands to 5,000 acres

What to Know
- The Hughes Fire started at about 10:30 a.m. in Castaic north of Los Angeles.
- Evacuations were ordered in the area near Lake Hughes Road off the 5 Freeway.
- A red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
- The fire in critically dry brush expanded to about 3,400 in two hours before growing to more than 5,000 early Wednesday afternoon.
- Water-dropping aircraft were deployed ahead of strong winds expected in the afternoon.
- The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
- Parts of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles were closed due to the Hughes Fire.
The Hughes Fire forced evacuations in the northern LA County communities of Castaic. Follow live updates below.