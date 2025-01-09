Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Wildfires

Human remains found in home destroyed by Palisades Fire on LA County coast

Six deaths have been reported in connection with this week's wildfires in Los Angeles County.

By Alex Rozier and Jonathan Lloyd

Human remains were found Wednesday Jan. 9, 2025 in a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire.
NBCLA

Human remains were found Wednesday night in a Malibu home destroyed by the Palisades Fire burning near the Los Angeles County coast.

A missing persons report led authorities to conduct a welfare check at the home near Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wildfires 7 hours ago

Live updates: LA County wildfires death toll rises with discovery of human remains in Malibu

California Wildfires 2 hours ago

Eaton Fire flares up near summit of Mount Wilson

Details about the person's identity and a cause of death were not immediately available. Sheriff's deputies were at the residence, located south of Duke's restaurant, where only a brick chimney was left standing. A burned station wagon was at the property.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 17,200 acres by Thursday. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.

The death is the sixth reported in connection with this week's wildfires burning in Los Angeles County. Five deaths were reported in the Eaton Fire burning near Altadena northeast of Los Angeles.

The total number of deaths from the fires are unknown at this time as crew continues to battle flames and search burned areas.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us