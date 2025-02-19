Injured bobcat rescued from Eaton Fire and receiving care at Pasadena Humane Society

A bobcat injured in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire is receiving critical care from the Pasadena Humane Society’s veterinary team, as wildlife in the region faces new challenges following the devastating blaze.

In the wake of the destructive Eaton Fire, which ravaged areas like Sierra Madre, a concerned resident reached out to the Pasadena Humane Society after spotting a bobcat lying motionless in the vicinity.

When an Animal Control Officer (ACO) arrived at the scene, it quickly became evident that the animal was in distress; she didn’t attempt to flee, signaling the severity of her condition.

The ACO immediately transported the injured bobcat to the Pasadena Humane Society, where she was rushed into treatment. The young bobcat was found to have burns on all four paws, along with signs of severe malnutrition, dehydration, and extreme weakness.

At the Pasadena Humane Society’s veterinary facility, the bobcat’s condition was assessed, and she was sedated for a thorough examination, which included X-rays and bandaging her burned paws. In addition to these treatments, she was given medications to stabilize her condition, allowing her to begin eating again and slowly regain her strength.

Recently, the bobcat’s condition improved enough that two of her bandages were removed, and the final bandage is expected to be removed soon. The medical team at Pasadena Humane is optimistic that with continued care, the bobcat will make a full recovery.

“We are hopeful for a full recovery for this bobcat, at which time she will be released back to the wild in an area where she can thrive,” as stated on their official website.

The Eaton Fire has resulted in an increase in injured wildlife brought to Pasadena Humane’s Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center, with many animals, particularly bobcats, found displaced, injured, or malnourished.

Pasadena Humane reports that some of these animals were struck by vehicles while fleeing the fire or attempting to escape to safer areas. Others have suffered severe fire-related injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.

As the recovery efforts continue, the Pasadena Humane Society remains dedicated to the rehabilitation of these animals, ensuring they can return to their natural habitat once they are fit to survive in the wild.