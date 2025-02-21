LA's unseen heroes: How shelters and rescuers cared for animals during the fires

When the fires ravaged Southern California, particularly the Eaton and Palisades blazes, the community's response was swift and determined. Alongside efforts to support the victims, a remarkable coalition of animal welfare organizations sprang into action to care for the thousands of pets caught in the chaos.

Among the most vital players were the Pasadena Humane Society, Best Friends Animal Society, and the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, each contributing uniquely to the emergency response. Over a month after the fires, these organizations shared updates on their efforts and the ongoing challenges they face in helping animals and their owners recover.

Leading the charge for animal shelter and care

The Pasadena Humane Society, a front-line responder, was crucial in offering shelter and aid to displaced animals. At the height of the crisis, they recovered as many as 1,100 animals, including 567 who were boarded by families as they worked to find safe housing. The rest were stray animals, many of whom were separated from their owners during the fast-moving fires.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As of now, 201 animals are still awaiting reunification with their families. Many of the owners lost their homes in the fires, but continue to stay in touch with the shelter. “Right away when the fires broke out, we knew how impactful it would be in our community, so we collectively as an organization decided that it doesn't matter how long it takes—we're gonna hold on to people's animals for as long as it takes,” said Kevin McManus, PR and Communications Manager for Pasadena Humane.

The shelter set up an online gallery of stray animals, hoping to reunite pets with their families, and offered essential supplies like pet food to those in need. “We want people to know that we’re here for them,” McManus emphasized. “If you have a pet, if you've lost a pet, we're here for you.”

One heartwarming reunion involved Canelo, a pit bull found unconscious after the fires. He had suffered injuries, including burned paws, and was brought into Pasadena Humane for treatment. Thanks to the shelter's website, Canelo's owner located him, and the joyful reunion spoke volumes about the power of community.

“He was so happy, his whole body was wagging, he’s licking the guy's face,” McManus recalled. “It brought it all back to why we do what we do—being here for our community, for the animals, and obviously, for the people too.”

For Canelo and other animals in need, Pasadena Humane provided veterinary care in their on-site ICU, staffed by five veterinarians, completely free of charge due to generous donations.

In addition to housing those who required shelter, the organization cared for nearly 1,000 animals in the community who needed food or supplies but didn’t come to the shelter.

The impact of this care was felt across the region. “It’s an incredible honor to be able to serve the community when they needed it the most,” McManus added.

While most animals cared for during the fires were traditional pets, Pasadena Humane received a few unexpected guests, including goldfish, pigs, goats, and even a pony.

The pony’s owner, unable to transport him, walked the animal all the way from Altadena to the shelter, where he was cared for overnight before being sent to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

A haven for large animals

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center, located in the heart of Griffith Park, served as an official evacuation site during the fires. As the largest municipal equestrian center in the nation, the center normally houses 500 horses and has 500 additional stables for events.

During the fires, they took in over 400 horses and large animals, including donkeys, goats, pigs, and cows.

“It’s a privilege to be able to serve in a time of crisis,” said Jennie Nevin, Executive Director of Business Development and Communications at the center. “Having a space and a team here, along with all the volunteers who showed up to help, made it possible to provide a safe refuge for the animals.”

On average, 40 volunteers assisted the team each day, and while many of the animals have been reunited with their families, 118 horses and 10 other animals are still awaiting their owners.

Donations have been critical to the center's work, with the LA Parks Foundation facilitating financial support. “People have donated hay, supplies, their time, and now, financial donations to help us move forward,” Nevin said. “Our hearts go out to all the people of Los Angeles, and we are grateful for this amazing community.”

Nationwide assistance and relocation efforts

While the Equestrian Center didn’t handle transportation, Best Friends Animal Society was one of the animal welfare organizations that stepped in to relocate over 300 animals both by ground and by plane all over the nation, freeing up space in local shelters.

In addition, they successfully transported 1,200 dogs and cats out of overcrowded shelters to fosters and adopters.

The organization also provided two pet food pantries, distributing more than 18,000 pounds of pet food to over 335 families in need across the region.

The collective response from these organizations underscores the resilience of Southern California’s animal welfare community. As these groups continue to support the ongoing recovery efforts, their work stands as a testament to the profound bond between people and the animals they love—offering a bright spot in the aftermath of devastating fires.