LA County opens new business wildfire relief funds. What you need to know

Small businesses, nonprofits, and workers directly affected by the recently quelled Eaton and Palisades fires can now apply for direct financial aid.

The pair of new funds opened Thursday in partnership with Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department, and the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Applications are open online, and will remain so until Feb. 24.

The specific small business fund can provide relief running from $2,000 to $25,000 per business or nonprofit that have experienced revenue loss, structural damage, or inventory loss. Businesses must have an annual review of $6 million or less, and employ less than 100 employees.

Priority will be given to brick and mortar businesses that were entirely destroyed, trailed by those with partial damage, partial damage or loss of equipment, inventory, and revenue.

The Worker Relief fund can provide upwards of $2,000 in direct aid to workers who lost their job or chunk of their salary because of the fires. Applicants must have employed, or self-employed in Los Angeles County at the start of the fires, which ban Jan. 7.

Priority will be given to worker who fully lost employment, followed by temporary loss or reduced hours.

"Our communities have faced immense hardship from the Los Angeles County wildfires, so these grants are a crucial step toward recovery," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. "By providing direct financial relief to small business owners and workers, we are helping rebuild livelihoods and giving a much need boost to our local economy. I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply and take advantage of this critical support."