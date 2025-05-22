A residential soil lead testing program for areas near the Eaton Fire in Altadena was launched by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The self-collection program is for areas downwind of the January wildfire, where earlier soil sampling done by Roux Associates and confirmed by multiple independent researchers, including Caltech, found the most significant lead levels. Residents can check this map to determine whether their property is within the testing area.

Up to $3 million from the county's Lead Paint Hazard Mitigation Program will be used to support the free soil testing.

Residents will be provided with instructions on how to collect their own soil samples from their properties and where to drop the samples off.

"Los Angeles County is committed to being responsive to the needs of our residents impacted by the Eaton Fire, which is why we’re providing soil testing resources and support to ensure residents can make informed decisions about their health," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. "The Department of Public Health’s soil testing program is free, convenient and will provide concerned residents accurate information about the environmental health of their soil."

After resident drop off their samples, they will be picked up at the drop-off site by a certified laboratory. Results will be emailed withint seven to 10 business days. Soil testing participants will be provided with a link to web page with results details and next steps.

About 26,000 homes in the areas with the highest lead levels will receive information in the mail about the program. Residents interested in participating can click here.

The Eaton Fire started on the night of Jan. 7 in the Eaton Canyon area above Altadena. The 14,000-acre fire is the second-most destructive wildfire on record in California.