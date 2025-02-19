LA County takes step toward limited eviction protections for wildfire victims

An initial step was taken Tuesday to provide limited eviction protections for renters and small business owners financially impacted by the January wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a motion that directs the Office of County Counsel to draft a resolution to be presented at next Tuesday's board meeting. The amended resolution will cover tenants throughout Los Angeles County who are financially impacted by the January wildfires, who have signed up for relief programs, unemployment insurance or emergency benefits, owing to a loss of at least 10% monthly income.

Landlords will be prohibited from imposing late fees, interest, or other charges on rental debt, but allowed to challenge a tenant's eligibility for free of charge.

If approved, the resolution will remain in effect until July 31. The initial proposal was to remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2026.

Tuesday's motion also directed the CEO and the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to report back to the board in 15 days on developing financial parameters of a fund, at least $10 million to be managed by a third-party sponsor to support impacted tenants and landlords.

The report will also include alternative programs potentially available for those struggling with job loss and economic insecurity, and recommendations for prioritization for rental debt relief modeled on the COVID-19 rent relief programs.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called the motion a "narrowly targeted eviction protection" and said the impact of wildfires extended beyond those living in the affected area, to businesses and workers.

"Even before the fires, the LA housing market was in crisis," said Horvath, who introduced the motion. "Los Angeles is one of the most unaffordable areas in the nation, with an unhoused population of more than 75,000 people and more people are falling into homelessness as fast as our system is able to re-house others."

Supervisor Holly Mitchell raised concerns that a prior fund advocated by her, to support workers and businesses impacted by the fire, would overlap with the new initiative. She further pushed for the report back to be presented as early as possible, criticizing slow action on important projects.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn stressed that the board had already taken measures to protect fire victims, and homeowners and landlords equally needed to be tended to.

Barger abstained.

Public comment offered a mixed bag of housing providers criticizing the move saying debt from coronavirus pandemic was still being carried over, and others urging the board to pass the motion citing necessary rental assistance for low-income families.