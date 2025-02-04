LA County Board proposes $50k fine for wildfires price gouging

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proposed increasing the current $10,000 fine for price gouging up to $50,000 in the wake of the 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which started on Jan. 7, torched approximately 47,900 acres, destroying or damaging more than 16,250 structures in the process.

The devastation left many residents in a vulnerable spot when looking for temporary housing. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath proposed the price gouging penalty increase Tuesday as an effort to dissuade "bad actors who are taking advantage of [the] crisis."

The resolution is expected to be voted on next Feb. 11.

It's just the latest policy in a continued fight against the wildfire housing crisis across the city.

The County Board is considering initiating or joining existing legal action against price gouging and price fixing algorithm software used by housing websites.

“What really frankly pisses me off is when we look at the predatory way in which the electronic algorithms are used ... rent hikes outside of legal limits were steeper on the lower end of LA's housing market,'' Supervisor Holly Mitchell said.

The county CEO was asked to draft a letter requesting that online applications sites, including Redfin, Zillow, Apartments.com, AirBnB, and VRBO, post information about the ongoing state of emergency, price-gouging laws, and to preserve rental price history before and after the flames.

The board also expressed support Tuesday morning for a proposed state bill by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan that would freeze rental rates across the county and establish a $10,000 penalty for price gouging until January of next year.

The State of Californiara recommends these tips to keep yourself and your wallet protected.