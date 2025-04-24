LA County releases dashboard that tracks rebuilding permits for fire-impacted areas

Los Angeles County launched a website that tracks how many rebuild permits have been issued in Pacific Palisades and Altadena following January’s fires.

Both communities were devastated at the beginning of the year when brush fires ravaged through the two areas, destroying thousands of structures and forcing residents out of their homes. Since then, four building permits have been issued in connection with the Eaton Fire and zero have been issued in connection with the Palisades Fire, according to the website.

In addition to stating how many building permits have been issued, the dashboard also shares how many zoning reviews have been received and cleared. It will also state the number of construction projects that are completed.

Earlier this month, residents in Altadena were disheartened to learn that it took roughly three months for the first rebuilding permit to be granted in the community. At the time, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called it “totally unacceptable.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The following day, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of streamlining the permitting process through a new unified permitting authority. The county is slated to create an agency to expedite restoration efforts in Altadena.

To see the county's permit dashboard, click here.