Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

LA County proposes prioritizing 50 Section 8 vouchers for some wildfire victims

If passed, 50 HCV vouchers, better known as “Section 8” vouchers, would be prioritized for wildfire victims  

By Benjamin Papp

ALTADENA CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: In an aerial view, some of the thousands of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie in ruins on January 29, 2025 in Altadena, California. An unprecedented series of wintertime wind-driven wildfires decimated communities in Los Angeles County this month. A long period of no rain plus low humidity and extreme Santa Ana wind events fueled historic fire conditions. An estimated 9,366 structures burned in the Eaton Fire and another 4,996 destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The Eaton Fire has killed at least 17 people while the Palisades Fire took at least 10 more lives. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proposed a new measure Tuesday morning to prioritize 50 HCV vouchers for some displaced LA County residents as a result of the January fires.

HCV vouchers – better known as Section 8 vouchers – are a federal housing assistance program provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development . The program provides subsidized rental prices to low-income individuals and families, allowing them to secure safe, decent, and affordable housing amidst the private rental market.

Here's how it works: If passed, the motion would set aside 50 of these vouchers for wildfire victims who lost their home in the Palisades or Eaton fires. 

The Los Angeles County Development Authority could then create new local preferences for fire victims, allowing eligible residents receive assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, residents need to earn less than 50% of their area's median income. 

“Many of the residents affected by these wildfires were renters who now face immense challenges securing a new home,” Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger said. “These vouchers will serve as a critical lifeline for displaced families struggling to create stability for their children and households.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresHousing
