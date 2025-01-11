Live updates: New evacuations ordered for largest wildfire in LA County

What to Know Officials say thousands of structures have been destroyed, with the devastation from the Eaton and Palisades fires ranking among the worst in California history.

Firefighters may get a break Saturday as winds are expected to decrease, but strong winds are in the forecast for next week.

A Canadian Super Scooper plane was grounded for repairs after it was hit by a drone in the Palisades Fire zone.

The county medical examiner reported Friday that 11 deaths are connected to the fires.

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades Fire was about 21,600 acres with containment at 11 percent.

The Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles was at 14,100 acres with containment at 15 percent early Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire devastate parts of Los Angeles County. Follow live updates below.