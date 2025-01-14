Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

What to know about LA County wildfires Disaster Recovery Centers

LA County Disaster Recovery Center locations are available on LA's Westside and at Pasadena City College.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Disaster Recovery Centers are open to provide resources for Los Angeles County residents affected by the January wildfires.

The centers will include representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which had been offering assistance previously at eight Los Angeles County libraries. Those services will now be located at the two new Disaster Recovery Centers.

Services will be available to people who have lost records, including birth certificates, death certificates, driver's licenses and social security cards. People who have lost their homes or businesses can apply for disaster relief loans. Mental health counseling and other services will also be available.

Nicole Wilson, a public affairs specialist with FEMA, said visitors can speak face-to-face with someone from the disaster recovery agency. The representatives can help people organize and upload documents, providing guidance on the recovery process.

LA County Disaster Recovery Center locations.

  • On the Westside, a center will be located at the UCLA Research Park, formerly the Westside Pavilion in West Los Angeles at 10850 W. Pico Blvd.
  • Another center will open at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd.
  • The centers will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, but starting Wednesday, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Once all damage is assessed, the fires are expected to constitute one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history. On Monday, the county released its first damage assessment maps, depicting buildings that were damaged and destroyed.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
