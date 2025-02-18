Wildfires

Los Angeles opens 4 new fire recovery centers. Here's where

The centers provide face-to-face assistance for victims searching for employment, in need of shelter, filling taxes, and referrals to immigration services. 

By Benjamin Papp

Pacific Palisades, CA – January 26: Aerial views of the “alphabet streets” neighborhood between Galloway St. and Hartzell St. recently ravaged by the Palisades fire Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Four new fire recovery centers opened across Los Angeles Tuesday morning to assist the victims of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. 

Families or individuals can receive assistance for employment, family and business needs, finding emergency shelter and rental assistance, filing taxes, claiming up to $10,000 in tax credits and referrals to immigration services.

The Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  •    5446 Sepulveda Blvd. in Culver City
  •    13356 Eldridge Ave. in Sylmar
  •    4305 Degnan Blvd. in west Los Angeles
  •    2130 First St. in east Los Angeles.

“The workers, small business owners and families who lost their livelihoods in the recent fires live all across our city and region,'' mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

Residents can also find educational and mental health resources, as well as learn more about available after-school programs.

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles will also provide case workers to provide assistant using Relief Navigator – an online tool from the city to connect individuals with government programs, insurance assistance, home damage remediation and other resources.

