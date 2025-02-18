Los Angeles opens 4 new fire recovery centers. Here's where

Four new fire recovery centers opened across Los Angeles Tuesday morning to assist the victims of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires.

Families or individuals can receive assistance for employment, family and business needs, finding emergency shelter and rental assistance, filing taxes, claiming up to $10,000 in tax credits and referrals to immigration services.

Impacted Worker And Family Recovery Centers are open throughout the L.A. region Mon — Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, to help Angelenos recover from wildfires.



Locations below:

📍5446 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

📍13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar

📍4305 Degnan Blvd., LA

— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) February 18, 2025

The Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

5446 Sepulveda Blvd. in Culver City

13356 Eldridge Ave. in Sylmar

4305 Degnan Blvd. in west Los Angeles

2130 First St. in east Los Angeles.

“The workers, small business owners and families who lost their livelihoods in the recent fires live all across our city and region,'' mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

Residents can also find educational and mental health resources, as well as learn more about available after-school programs.

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles will also provide case workers to provide assistant using Relief Navigator – an online tool from the city to connect individuals with government programs, insurance assistance, home damage remediation and other resources.