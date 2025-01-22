After wildfires burned tens of thousands of acres in parts of Los Angeles County, residents are returning home after many evacuation orders were lifted.

But just because the fires did not reach a neighborhood does not mean homes in those areas are out of harm's way.

Charred hillsides stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

The City of Los Angeles issued an emergency order Tuesday morning in anticipation of possible rain in neighborhoods damaged by wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a similar order Monday. There's a slight chance of rain in the weekend forecast.

Los Angeles County recommends affected homeowners prepare. Here's some advice.

Assume that burn areas and canyon, hillside, mountain and other steep areas are more likely to have landslides and mudslides.

Be prepared well before storm conditions are present. As storms approach, monitor the Los Angeles County Public Works Debris and Mudflow Potential Forecast.

Clear a path for the debris. Always place protection to deflect debris, not to dam or stop it. Be prepared to sacrifice the use of portions of your property to achieve the greatest amount of protection.

Work with adjacent affected property owners. Avoid altering drainage patterns that could worsen conditions for your neighbor.

Debris will often enter a building through windows, so board them up.

Limit the height of plants near buildings to 18 inches.

Use plants and bushes that are less likely to burn and keep them watered. This not only helps with landslides/mudslides, but is also helpful for fire safety.

Inspect slopes for increases in cracks, holes and other changes. Get rid of litter and dead/dry vegetation.

Consult with a soil engineer or an engineering geologist to minimize the potential impacts of landslides.

Additionally, authorities recommend keeping the follow items prepared at all times, especially in at risk areas:

Large capacity water for whole family

Food supplies for whole family

Toiletries and medications

Cash

Pet food and supplies

Tools

Large size first aid kit

AM/FM radio and FRS radios

Plug-in analog phone

Important documents

Blankets or sleeping bags for each member of the family

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Flashlight – spare batteries and light bulb

Fire extinguisher – multipurpose labeled “ABC”

Whistle

Dust mask

Basic First Aid Kit

Pet Disaster Kits

County residents can register with the "Alert LA County" program to receive notifications where and when they may be in danger. Most local governments offer similar localized alerts.

Last week, a Pacific Palisades home split in two when it was damaged by a hillside that collapsed in a neighborhood that burned in the Palisades Fire. The split home was undamaged prior to the slide.