How the EPA is handling the unprecedented lithium-ion battery removal in wildfire burn areas

Lithium-ion batteries are posing a hidden danger in the communities ravaged by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Chris Myers, the co-chair of the Environmental Protection Agency Lithium Ion Battery Emergency Response Task Force, is leading multiple teams in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena to find, collect and dispose of these batteries properly.

“We have batteries at every single one of the properties,” Myers said. “I have four on me right now, with my two cell phones and AirPods. Batteries are a way of life.”

Before homeowners begin to rebuild, the EPA is focused on removing all lithium-ion sources from burn sites, especially batteries found in electric vehicles or battery banks for solar panel systems.

“We don't want uncontrolled batteries that may be dangerous to exist up at the sites,” Myers said.

Lithium-ion batteries have the potential of catching fire at a temperature of up to 2,000 degrees fahrenheit, making it difficult, if not impossible, for firefighters to put out the flames.

“Well, when you have thousands of batteries packed tightly together, one operating at that temperature will damage ones next to it, and so on,” Myers said. “That's called a cascading thermal runaway event.”