Phase 1 EPA wildfire cleanup on track to be complete by end of February, mayor says

The first phase of the wildfires debris removal process, which involves the removal of toxic items from destroyed properties, is on track to be complete by the end of February, Mayor Karen Bass said Friday.

The Phase 1 work by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was initially expected to take up to three months, but Bass said at a Friday news conference marking one month since the start of the Eaton and Palisades fires that the EPA now estimates the work will be completed by the end of the month.

After Phase 1 is complete at a property, the Army Corps of Engineers can start Phase 2 of debris removal, which officially began earlier this week at five Pasadena Unified School District campuses that were destroyed in the Eaton Fire, for residents who opted into the free removal program. The first Right of Entry forms completed by wildfire victims were delivered to the Army Corps of Engineers this week, marking a milestone in the wildfire recovery process.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The forms allow the Corps to begin clearing debris from residential properties destroyed in the fires as soon as those properties are cleared of hazardous materials by the EPA in Phase 1. Residents can opt into or out of the free Army Corps debris removal program.

On Thursday night, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced that the county Department of Public Works had officially delivered the first batch of signed "Right of Entry" forms completed by wildfire victims to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin toured both the Eaton and Palisades fire burn zones on Thursday. He said the EPA is doing everything in its power to meet a 30-day goal to complete Phase 1.

In an update Thursday, the EPA said it completed surveys at more than 7,800 properties, including 4,600 in the Eaton Fire zone and 3,100 in the Palisades Fire area. Hazardous materials removal was completed at 1,150 properties, including the removal of 274 electric vehicles and bulk energy storage systems.

The wildfire debris removal process is considered an unprecedented lithium-ion battery cleanup. The batteries are found in EVs, laptops, cellphones and other electronics.

When damaged and overheated, lithium-ion batteries can ignite and even explode. Residual heat can trigger a reaction that can lead to combustion, a danger that can develop over days, weeks or months.

The batteries are one major reason there are stringent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements that are prioritized in the post-wildfire cleanup process.