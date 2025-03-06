Key deadlines for LA wildfire recovery are coming up. Here's what to know

Some important deadlines arrives this month to apply for wildfire recovery assistance in Los Angeles County.

Here are some key dates.

The right of entry forms allow residents whose properties were destroyed by the January fires to have debris removed for free by the Army Corps of Engineers. Residents who opt out can hire their own contractor to do the work.

Los Angeles Mayor Bass and other civic leaders will discuss recovery at a 9:30 a.m. news conference. Bass' office says recovery from the Palisades Fire is months ahead of expectations.

The news conference is the first public event for Bass since former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley's city council appeal of her dismissal.