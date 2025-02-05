Here's how much waste was generated by the LA wildfires

Cleanup is underway across Southern California in the aftermath of several devastating fires that swept the region in January.

A near-complete damage assessment of the two major fires was released last week, revealing the flames torched an approximate 47,900 acres, destroying or damaging more than 16,250 structures in the process.

That destruction brings debris that must be removed -- a lot of it.

According to LA County public work director Mark Pestrella, speaking at a Wednesday morning press conference, the fires generated roughly 4.5 million tons of waste, a little under of half of the typical yearly expected waste of 11 million tons for the region.

"The level of destruction in the scope of this damage is beyond anything we've ever seen before here in LA County as far as infrastructure," Pestrella said.

Not all that rubble, nor the land it is located on is safe for crews either. Pestrella noted materials including asbestos, lead, mercury alongside other legacy pollutants have been a obstacle.

"We're making deeper and deeper assessments, and learning more and more about just how much damage has occurred in these areas," he said.

Pestrella alongside other city leaders are also directing their attention toward the incoming twin storms threatening even more destruction.

“The rain will not be as intense as it is currently for our neighbors to our north,” NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee said, but it will pose an extra challenge to cleaning up the area.

Rain will spread in between late tonight up north and Tuesday night across the Southland. Here are the expected rainfall totals. The highest amounts are expected across northwest #SLOCounty. The chance for flash flooding and mud and debris flows is still low. #LARain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/aDzY1t5c6U — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 3, 2025

"The state of affairs is unstable, and is a high risk to people," Pestrella said. "We have natural slopes and man-made slopes that are quite unstable right now and could even or have been failing even when it's not raining."

Crews shut the Pacific Coast Highway back down Tuesday afternoon after briefly reopening it Monday in preparation for the storms.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive overnight and into Wednesday morning. Pacific Coast Highway is expected reopen two days later on Friday.

"I'm just asking for communities patience and understanding as we attempt to reduce the risk of this very large public works project," Pestrella said.