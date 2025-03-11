LA Relief Fund for wildfire victims closes Wednesday. See how much you qualify for

Residents, small business owners and workers impacted by the January wildfires have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to apply for financial relief through the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Fund.

Here’s who qualifies, and for how much:

Workers who lost their homes or jobs due to fire zone impacts may qualify for upwards of $2,000 in assistance.

Brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits that were fully destroyed may qualify for $25,000 grants.

Businesses partially destroyed can receive $20,000.

Businesses reporting loss of revenue can apply for $15,000.

Home-based businesses and independent contractors are eligible for $5,000 grants for equipment loss and $2,000 for revenue loss.

Grants ranging from $6,000 to $18,000 are available for homeowners and tenants whose residences were damaged or destroyed, or who experienced a death in their household. Those grant amounts will be determined by household size.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“This is a critical opportunity for those impacted by the devastating wildfires to access much-needed financial support,'' L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “I strongly encourage anyone eligible to apply before tomorrow's deadline.''

Applications can be submitted online.