Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
LA Relief Fund for wildfire victims closes Wednesday. See how much you qualify for

Residents have until 5 p.m. to apply online

By Benjamin Papp

ALTADENA, CA – MARCH 09: A large billboard destroyed by the Eaton Fire lie in ruins on March 9, 2025 in Altadena, California. The clean-up and rebuilding process following the devastating Eaton Fire is still underway. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)

Residents, small business owners and workers impacted by the January wildfires have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to apply for financial relief through the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Fund.

Here’s who qualifies, and for how much:

  • Workers who lost their homes or jobs due to fire zone impacts may qualify for upwards of $2,000 in assistance.
  • Brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits that were fully destroyed may qualify for $25,000 grants.
  •  Businesses partially destroyed can receive $20,000. 
  • Businesses reporting loss of revenue can apply for $15,000. 
  • Home-based businesses and independent contractors are eligible for $5,000 grants for equipment loss and $2,000 for revenue loss.
  • Grants ranging from $6,000 to $18,000 are available for homeowners and tenants whose residences were damaged or destroyed, or who experienced a death in their household. Those grant amounts will be determined by household size.

“This is a critical opportunity for those impacted by the devastating wildfires to access much-needed financial support,'' L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “I strongly encourage anyone eligible to apply before tomorrow's deadline.''

Applications can be submitted online.

