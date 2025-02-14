LA County Board urges landlords to rent to displaced wildfire victims

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is asking local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.

In a joint effort with the Los Angeles County Development Authority and the American Red Cross, authorities are seeking to identify rental units within 10 miles of the Eaton fire zone, especially in the nearby cities of Pasadena, Glendale, and Monrovia.

Displaced renters will be responsible for covering their rental costs similar to any other private market tenant.

“We have an immediate need to support wildfire survivors who have been displaced from their homes and want to remain close to their communities,” said Barger. “Many of these families are struggling to rebuild their lives while ensuring stability for their children. I urge property owners with available units to partner with us and provide a lifeline for those in need.”

Property owners with an available unit are asked to contact the LACDA via phone or email.