Evacuations ordered for fast-moving brush fire in Castaic

What to Know The Hughes fire started at about 10:30 a.m. in Castaic north of Los Angeles and grew to about 100 acres in less than an hour.

Evacuations were ordered in the area near Lake Hughes Road off the 5 Freeway.

A red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.

The fire cast a thick cloud of smoke over hillsides covered in dry brush.

Evacuations were ordered Wednesday after a brush fire spread rapidly in the hills near Castaic north of Los Angeles on a day of red flag warnings for parts of Southern California.

The Hughes Fire in thick dry hillside brush was reported at about 10:30 a.m. off the northbound 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road. A thick smoke cloud visible from the freeway and miles around cast a dark shadow over the area, including a residential community near Lake Hughes Road, in northern Los Angeles County.

#HughesFire

Is in unified command with @LACOFD, with assistance from @LASDHQ and @CHPsouthern .



Evacuation ORDERS issued for:

-Castaic Rd

-Ridge Route

-Paradise Ranch

-E008



Current Closures:

-Ridge Route Rd at Lake Hughes

-Ridge Route Rd at Templin Hwy

-Lake Hughes at Pine Cyn… pic.twitter.com/thNK2upbnz — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) January 22, 2025

Burning in what fire authorities described as critically dry brush, the fire grew to more than 100 acres in less than an hour. The acreage estimate jumped to about 500 before noon.

Evacuation orders were issued for some areas. Students from Northlake Hills Elementary School were evacuated to the Castaic Aquatic Center.

At least six water-dropping aircraft, including at least one tanker, were deployed to the location about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

"They're going to take advantage of this time," said NBCLA fire and safety expert Chief Sam DiGiovanni of the firefighting aircraft.

Winds were expected to pick up in the area in the afternoon and evening. Gusts Wednesday morning were at 10 mph to 20 mph.

Sustained winds over 40 miles per hour and high-velocity gusts impact a firefighting plane's ability to safely approach and depart a targeted area, while also impacting its water and retardant drop accuracy, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Details about how the fire started in Angeles National Forest were not immediately available. The forest has been closed since the start of the deadly Eaton Fire Jan. 7 northeast of Los Angeles. That closure order could be extended due to high fire danger.

The area, like most of Los Angeles County, is under severe drought conditions after a dry start to the wet season in Southern California. After record rain last season, a months-long dry spell left hillsides covered in dry brush, providing fuel for wildfires.

Under a red flag warning, any fires that do start are more likely to spread at a rapid rate. Flying embers also speed a brush fire's spread. Strong winds can cast hot embers for miles, starting spot fires ahead of the main fire line in a nightmare scenario for firefighters.

The fire started as firefighters increased containment around two deadly fires in Los Angeles County, both of which started in a Jan. 7 Santa Ana windstorm. The Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles was at 14,000 acres with 91-percent containment. The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 23,400 acres with containment at 68 percent.

Twenty-eight deaths have been reported in the two fires, which destroyed thousands of structures.