$2.4M in grants available to LA restaurants affected by January wildfires. How to apply

The application window is open for $2.4 million in grants for Los Angeles restaurants affected by the deadly January wildfires.

The California Restaurant Foundation LA Fire Recovery Grants will provide $10,000 grants to 242 independent restaurants. The direct-relief money will help cover essential business expenses and long-term recovery.

How to apply

Click here to apply.

The application period will close April 26.