$2.4M in grants available to LA restaurants affected by January wildfires. How to apply

The application window is open for $2.4 million in grants for Los Angeles restaurants affected by the deadly January wildfires.
The California Restaurant Foundation LA Fire Recovery Grants will provide $10,000 grants to 242 independent restaurants. The direct-relief money will help cover essential business expenses and long-term recovery.
How to apply
Click here to apply.
The application period will close April 26.
- Restaurants must be independently owned with no more than five locations.
- The applying location must generate under $5 million in annual revenue.
- Eligible businesses must be open or planning to reopen by July 1, 2025.