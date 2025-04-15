Wildfires

$2.4M in grants available to LA restaurants affected by January wildfires. How to apply

The California Restaurant Foundation LA Fire Recovery Grants will provide $10,000 grants to 242 independent restaurants.

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area

The application window is open for $2.4 million in grants for Los Angeles restaurants affected by the deadly January wildfires.

The California Restaurant Foundation LA Fire Recovery Grants will provide $10,000 grants to 242 independent restaurants. The direct-relief money will help cover essential business expenses and long-term recovery.

How to apply

Click here to apply.

The application period will close April 26.

  • Restaurants must be independently owned with no more than five locations.
  • The applying location must generate under $5 million in annual revenue.
  • Eligible businesses must be open or planning to reopen by July 1, 2025.

