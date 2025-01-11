Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Map: See evacuation zones for the Palisades Fire and other LA County wildfires

Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Los Angeles County. The map below shows where.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 22,600 acres.
  • The deadly 14,000-acre Eaton Fire in Altadena destroyed homes and businesses.
  • The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
  • The Kenneth Fire estimated at 1,052 in West Hills forced evacuations Thursday that has been downgraded.
  • Eleven deaths have been reported in the fires.

The largest wildfire in Los Angeles County forced new evacuation orders heading into the weekend.

The Palisades Fire’s eastern flank spread in the Mandeville Canyon area, burning toward homes west of the 405 Freeway and the Sepulveda Pass. Evacuation orders and warnings remained in effect for other fires in the region, including the Eaton Fire in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. 

  • Palisades Fire: Estimated at 22,660 acres in Pacific Palisades.
  • Eaton Fire: Estimated at 14,117 acres in the Altadena area.
  • Kenneth Fire estimated at 1,052 in West Hills.
  • Hurst Fire estimated at 799 in Sylmar.
This map shows evacuation zones for the fires in LA County.

