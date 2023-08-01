Firefighters protect homes from fire near 5 Freeway in Lebec

A brush fire near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles threatened homes overnight before firefighters stopped its spread.

The Haberkern Fire burned into Tuesday morning on the west side of the 5 Freeway near Lebec. Firefighters worked through the night to stop the fire at about 35 acres. Containment was at 20 percent.

Evacuation warnings in place at the height of the fire threat expired Tuesday morning.

