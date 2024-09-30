Wildfires

Line Fire flares up, prompts new evacuation order in San Bernardino County

The evacuation order was issued for the community of Seven Oaks.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

New evacuation orders were issued for a community in San Bernardino County due to a flare-up Sunday from the Line Fire.

As of 4:23 p.m. the San Bernardino County sheriff issued an evacuation order for the Seven Oaks community, and an evacuation warning was issued for the communities of Angelus Oaks and the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear.

The flare-up was caused by higher temperatures and lower humidity. Flames were active in areas that have yet to burn, leaving a lot of unburned fuel, the U.S. Forest Service tells NBC4.

San Bernardino County Fire re-entered Unified Command due to the ongoing threat and coordinated "Structure Defense assets staged in the area with additional assets en route."

The arson-related Line Fire started Sept. 5 and grew to 39,200 acres with containment Sunday at 83 percent.

The flare-up has not impacted the containment percentage. Air tankers have been ordered and are expected to fly first thing tomorrow morning for retardant drops.

Road closures were in effect for the following areas.

  • State Route 330 is closed both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak.
  • Highway 18 is open for evacuees out of Big Bear on both sides (Running Springs & Lucerne).

