Live updates: President Trump set to visit LA for wildfires tour

Skip to content
Contact Us
What to Know
- President Trump's first trip of his second term in the White House will include a stop in Los Angeles to view wildfire damage.
- Rain is in the weekend forecast, but rates will be on the lighter side. See the weekend forecast timeline.
- The Hughes Fire that sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning continues to burn 10,396 acres.
- The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 77% contained at 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95% contained at 14,021 acres.
- Lawmakers approved a $2.5 billion fire relief package with bipartisan support.