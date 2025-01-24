Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump set to visit LA for wildfires tour

By Staff Reports

What to Know

  • President Trump's first trip of his second term in the White House will include a stop in Los Angeles to view wildfire damage.
  • Rain is in the weekend forecast, but rates will be on the lighter side. See the weekend forecast timeline.
  • The Hughes Fire that sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning continues to burn 10,396 acres.
  • The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 77% contained at 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95% contained at 14,021 acres.
  • Lawmakers approved a $2.5 billion fire relief package with bipartisan support.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us