Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Map: See where wildfires are burning in Los Angeles County

The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast and Eaton Fire in Altadena are the two most destructive January fires in Los Angeles County that started during a Santa Ana windstorm in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 17,200 acres by Thursday.
  • Five deaths were reported in the 10,600-acre Eaton Fire in Altadena that destroyed homes and businesses.
  • The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
  • The Lidia Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley community of Acton north of Los Angeles.
  • Later Wednesday, the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon.

Wildfires in Los Angeles County have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and burned thousands of structures, including homes and business, as relentless Santa Ana winds fan flames.

Firefighters described the fire weather conditions as some of the most challenging they've ever seen.

The brush fires broke out Tuesday on a day of widespread red flag fire weather warnings in Southern California. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph were in the forecast, contributing to the dramatic spread of the three wildfires.

Five significant fires were burning Thursday morning.

Where are the LA County fires burning?

Here's what to know about the fires burning Thursday in Los Angeles County

  • The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 17,200 acres by Thursday. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.
  • The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena also prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles after it started Tuesday evening. Five deaths were reported in the 10,600-acre fire that destroyed homes and businesses.
  • The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. It was estimated at 855 acres Thursday morning with containment at 10 percent.
  • A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley community of Acton north of Los Angeles. The Lidia Fire was estimated Thursday at about 350 acres with containment at 40 percent.
  • Later Wednesday, flames erupted in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon. The Sunset Fire burned 43 acres, but forward progress was stopped. No significant damage to structures was reported.

Early Wednesday, the Woodley Fire burned more than 30 acres in the Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley. It was under control Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone and Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley provide updates on the fires across the city.

California Wildfires 1 hour ago

Eaton Fire satellite images show shocking before-and-after fire damage

Wildfires 5 hours ago

Live updates: Firefighters face third day of strong winds in fight against LA County fires

