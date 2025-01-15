Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Dangerous winds continue Wednesday amid LA fires

The region remains on high alert as the latest wind event continues.

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates:

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us